Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.