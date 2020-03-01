W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

