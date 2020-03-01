Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $124.00 on Friday. Wacoal has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $139.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

