Wajax (WJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wajax (TSE:WJX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.37.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WJX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Wajax in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.