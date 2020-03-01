Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Up 10.1% in February

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 827,800 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 752,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 332,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

