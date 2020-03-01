Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

