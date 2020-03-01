Warburg Research Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €26.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.64 ($27.49).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

