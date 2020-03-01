Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Update

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 62,000,000 shares. Currently, 36.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.75 on Friday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

