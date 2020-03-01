Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $1,001,120.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Management stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

