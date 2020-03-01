Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WTS opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

