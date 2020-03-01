Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Increased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

