Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.