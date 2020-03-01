Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

LGI Homes stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 12.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 174,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

