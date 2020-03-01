Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $44.16 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $119,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

