WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WEIR GRP PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

