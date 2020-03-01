WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

