Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 392.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.5% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

