Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,168,965 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $57,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.85 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

