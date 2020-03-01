WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. WEST JAPAN RWY/S had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEST JAPAN RWY/S will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.