Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WLK opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.62.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.