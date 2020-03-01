White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $990.10 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $903.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,096.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

