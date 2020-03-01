Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

WSR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $509.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

