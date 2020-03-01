Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 31,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 39.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 50.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

