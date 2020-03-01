Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Acquires $478,750.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WMB opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

