WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.