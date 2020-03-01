World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

