WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. WPX Energy traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 43146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,001,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $4,127,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

