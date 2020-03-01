Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

