Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,302 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.