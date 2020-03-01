Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

PRIM opened at $18.98 on Friday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

