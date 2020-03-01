Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.62.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 million and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 452,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,646,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

