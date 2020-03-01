Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

XCUR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth about $4,474,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,977,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 727,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000.

