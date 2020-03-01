Zacks Investment Research Lowers KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.