Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

