Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Buy

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.