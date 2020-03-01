Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to “Hold”

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.