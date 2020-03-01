Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 20,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $35.01.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.