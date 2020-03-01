Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

