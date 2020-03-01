Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

