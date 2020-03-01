Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

ZBH stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

