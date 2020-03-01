Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

