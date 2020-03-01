Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

