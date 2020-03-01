Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,296,000 after purchasing an additional 137,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

