1,002 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $89.38 on Monday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

