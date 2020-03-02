11,815 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.