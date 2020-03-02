145,794 Shares in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of DASAN Zhone Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

DZSI stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

