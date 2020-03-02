2,758 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.41 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

