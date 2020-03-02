3,872 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $199.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.