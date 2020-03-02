3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given Hold Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

