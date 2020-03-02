58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.41.

WUBA opened at $55.17 on Friday. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 58.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 58.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in 58.com by 609.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 58.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 313,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

